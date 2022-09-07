HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJT. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $12,270,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SJT stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.85%.

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.