HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 316,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

IPG stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.