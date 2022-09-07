HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 12,156 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,565 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after buying an additional 1,186,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $9,954,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $8,480,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,430,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after buying an additional 459,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UTZ. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Utz Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,277,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

