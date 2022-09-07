HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,054 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

