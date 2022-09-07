HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.25.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $204.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

