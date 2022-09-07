HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCOM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $57.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99.

