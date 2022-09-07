HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.04.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

