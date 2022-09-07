HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,983 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 33.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is 36.85. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.