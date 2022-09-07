HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 662.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $69.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97.

