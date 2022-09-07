HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 12.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 193.5% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.1 %

Raymond James stock opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.