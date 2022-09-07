HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after buying an additional 283,044 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

