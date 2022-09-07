HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Roku by 392.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

