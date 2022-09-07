HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 172,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.60. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

