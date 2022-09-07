Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $28,216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $480,133 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.6 %

HZNP opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

