Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 176.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 1.0 %

IEP opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.79. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -493.82%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.