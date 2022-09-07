ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 662.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,395,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,177,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,911,000 after acquiring an additional 88,695 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 178,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 55,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $156.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.16 and a 200-day moving average of $193.86. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.73 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.