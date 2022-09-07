Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Incyte by 95.9% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

