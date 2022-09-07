Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,236,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,677,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,416,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,307,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000,000 after purchasing an additional 632,774 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE IRT opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Independence Realty Trust

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Barclays cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.