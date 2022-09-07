Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Shares Down 6.1%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 22,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 79,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Indiva Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.21. The stock has a market cap of C$22.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Indiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.