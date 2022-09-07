Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

