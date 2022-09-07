Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Down 0.5%

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55. 136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 51,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

Inspire 100 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIBL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 327,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

