InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 12,330 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,718 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.1 %

MSFT opened at $253.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.44 and a 200-day moving average of $277.26.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.