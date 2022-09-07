Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,236,000. Finally, Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ERTH stock opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96.

