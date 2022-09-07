IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 243.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $180.54.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,750. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

