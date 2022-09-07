iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.