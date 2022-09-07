iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

