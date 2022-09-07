iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

