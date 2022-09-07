iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.91 and last traded at $80.91. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $87.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the period.

