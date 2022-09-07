Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,336 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,239,000 after buying an additional 498,826 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,357,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,806,000 after acquiring an additional 139,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,183 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JHG opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.47. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.82.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

