JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 566,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. Chemours’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.