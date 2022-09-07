KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in KBR by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $190,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

