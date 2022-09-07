Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 427,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 129,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
