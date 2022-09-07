Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Shares Down 2%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.23. 33,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 41,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Know Labs Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.
Know Labs Company Profile
Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.
Featured Stories
