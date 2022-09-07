Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 43.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

