LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth $444,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $6,130,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingTree Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TREE opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $168.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

