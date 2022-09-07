LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $21.20 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 303.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com stock opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

