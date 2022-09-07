Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Shares Down 3.6%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.82. 418,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,293,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.87 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

