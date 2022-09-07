Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,273,000 after purchasing an additional 82,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 66,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.9 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $247.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $242.87 and a one year high of $366.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.68.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

