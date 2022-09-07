Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Luvu Brands Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.08.

About Luvu Brands

(Get Rating)

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.