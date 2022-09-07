LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

LXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

