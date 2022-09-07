Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Down 1.9%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,018,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 290.2% in the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

