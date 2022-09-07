Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Down 1.9%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,018,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.
