Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Masco by 1,339.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,730,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after acquiring an additional 688,373 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $41,980,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Masco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,433,000 after acquiring an additional 573,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 16,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 375,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 373,611 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

