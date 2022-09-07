Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.4% in the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 9.1% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 122.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.3 %

MEDP opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.20.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

