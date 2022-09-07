Meristem Family Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.05, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

