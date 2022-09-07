Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Iyo Bank Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Iyo Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,842 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.4% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Microsoft by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 26,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 49,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $253.25 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.26.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

