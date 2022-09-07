Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s Largest Position

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,887 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 42,710 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $132,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $253.25 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

