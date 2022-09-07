Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 783,215 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.5% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $241,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,289,742,000 after buying an additional 2,913,141 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 593,683 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $199,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $253.25 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

