MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 79.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MicroStrategy Stock Down 6.3 %
MSTR opened at $204.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.