MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 79.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR opened at $204.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

