Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 39,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 15.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$21.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.88.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

See Also

