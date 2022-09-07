Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,400 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Arch Resources news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $396,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

ARCH opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.65. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.54 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.86 by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 126.97% and a net margin of 29.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 59.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.